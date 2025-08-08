KZN Health opens 270 medical posts to curb staff shortages

The department said it will advertise vacancies for 150 doctors and 120 nursing staff from next week.

In a statement, MEC Nomagugu Simelane said the new posts were made possible due toa collective effort across all provincial government departments.

She said cabinet tasked MEC's with identifying savings and funding sources to help the health department.

R150 million has been set aside for the jobs.

Simelane said they will recruit 100 doctors and 50 specialist doctors.

Forty posts are set aside for specialised nurses and the other 80 are for entry-level nurses.

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli has welcomed the announcement, saying communities desperately need healthcare services and that the investment will restore the dignity of the health system and citizens.

Ntuli said that over 3,000 applications were received for the initial 20 medical officer positions that were opened earlier this year.

He said shortlisted candidates will be sitting for their assessment tests soon.

