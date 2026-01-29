KZN Hawks head says son approached Matlala for work
Updated | By Anastasi Mokgobu
The head of the Hawks in KZN, Lesetja Senona, has told the
Madlanga Commission there is no business connection between him and alleged
cartel boss Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.
Senona returned to the witness stand on Thursday for a third day of testimony.
ALSO READ: Senior cops, Ekurhuleni officials referred for investigation as Ramaphosa accepts Madlanga report
WhatsApp messages were used to show that Senona allegedly maintained a questionable relationship with Matlala.
But he claims he only wanted an update from Matlala and his son, Thato Senona, on their business contract.
“It is unfortunate that there are no WhatsApps or whatever communications there. The commission is having only these that were extracted from Mr Matlala’s phone, but Thato, my son, is the one who approached him (Mr Matlala), and I was happy that my son would be able to make some means for him to support his family.”
On Thursday, Senona’s legal team accused the Madlanga Commission of unfairly prejudicing him by failing to timeously provide evidence linked to allegations about his relationship with alleged organised crime figure Cat Matlala.
His lawyer, Advocate Rudolph Baloyi, told the commission that Senona was initially provided with only four pages of evidence and received more than 1,000 pages of documentation days before he was due to testify.
Baloyi further accused the commission of failing to provide attachments linked to alleged WhatsApp conversations between Senona and Matlala, an allegation the commission has denied.
