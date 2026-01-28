KZN Hawks boss ‘unaware’ of Matlala’s Tembisa Hospital links
Updated | By Anastasi Mokgobu
KwaZulu-Natal
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona says he was unaware that companies linked to alleged organised crime figure Vusimuzi Matlala were implicated in the Tembisa Hospital tender scandal and the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.
On Tuesday. Senona returned to the Madlanga Commission for his second day of testimony.
He has been questioned about his alleged improper relationship with Matlala, a man he has previously described as both a friend and a brother.
Evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim earlier referred Senona to media reports detailing Matlala’s alleged role in the controversial hospital tender.
But Senona maintains he has never seen any of the articles linking Matlala or his company, Medicare24, to the Tembisa Hospital scandal.
“If he shared these newspaper articles with me, they would have also been displayed in the bundle that the commission has given us. And then also, if I had shared with him, I came across any of these articles, it would have been found there that there is this communication between Mr Matlala and General Senona in relation to these newspaper articles.”
