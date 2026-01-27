 KZN Hawks boss set to be questioned on Matlala links at Madlanga Commission
Updated | By Anastasi Mokgobu

KZN Hawks boss Major-General Lesetja Senona will be in the hot seat at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday.

Witness E testifies at Madlanga Commission January 2026
Anastasi Mokgobu

Senona's facing questions over alleged links to controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is currently facing an attempted murder charge.

The commission has had claims that Senona may have assisted Matlala in securing a R360 million South African Police Service tender.

One of the commission's witnesses, known as Witness X, previously testified that the two had a close relationship.

According to the testimony, WhatsApp messages between Senona and Matlala discussed Matlala purchasing a property for Senona's son.

Witness X further alleged that Matlala shared a document with Senona, containing three identity numbers said to belong to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

