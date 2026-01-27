KZN Hawks boss set to be questioned on Matlala links at Madlanga Commission

Senona's facing questions over alleged links to controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is currently facing an attempted murder charge.

The commission has had claims that Senona may have assisted Matlala in securing a R360 million South African Police Service tender.

One of the commission's witnesses, known as Witness X, previously testified that the two had a close relationship.

According to the testimony, WhatsApp messages between Senona and Matlala discussed Matlala purchasing a property for Senona's son.

Witness X further alleged that Matlala shared a document with Senona, containing three identity numbers said to belong to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

