KZN Hawks boss set to be questioned on Matlala links at Madlanga Commission
Updated | By Anastasi Mokgobu
KZN Hawks boss Major-General Lesetja Senona will be in the hot
seat at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday.
KZN Hawks boss Major-General Lesetja Senona will be in the hot seat at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday.
Senona's facing questions over alleged links to controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is currently facing an attempted murder charge.
The commission has had claims that Senona may have assisted Matlala in securing a R360 million South African Police Service tender.
One of the commission's witnesses, known as Witness X, previously testified that the two had a close relationship.
According to the testimony, WhatsApp messages between Senona and Matlala discussed Matlala purchasing a property for Senona's son.
Witness X further alleged that Matlala shared a document with Senona, containing three identity numbers said to belong to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago