KZN Hawks arrest Engen manager over alleged R300k bribe

Engen manager, Sandile Dlamini lined up in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.





Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo says a transport company was awarded a tender in March to dislodge fuel tanks at Engen.





Mhlongo says Dlamini allegedly demanded the bribe when submitting invoices.





He says a complainant reported the matter to the company's general manager, and then the Hawks.





He says Dlamini was caught in a sting operation on Thursday, after allegedly receiving R100,000.





"He was placed under arrest and charged for corruption. Dlamini briefly appeared in the Durban Magistrate Court and was granted R5,000 bail. The case was postponed to 17 February 2026.





"The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and applauded the members for the good work."





