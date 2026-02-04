KZN group defends foreign labour protest amid business backlash

The Labour and Civic Organisation was criticised by the businesses in the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber for staging a protest outside a supermarket over the weekend.





The store was forced to shut its doors early, and the police were called when members demanded that management meet with them.





The group's Mthobisi Shinga accused the business of breaking labour laws, alleging mistreatment and underpayment.





The chamber warned that such confrontations on the doorsteps of businesses would hurt the local economy, and urged the group to take its concerns to Labour and Home Affairs.





ALSO READ: Ndwedwe farms using foreign nationals as cheap labour - Zikalala





Shinga says the organisation has written to the departments but plans to step up its monitoring of businesses.





" The Business Chamber of Pietermaritzburg, if they want to be in contact with us, they can be in contact with us, and we'll give them a full explanation.





"The only businesses that we want to operate not only in Msunduzi, but in the entire country are businesses that stick within the laws of South Africa. So it's not a matter of having investors that are going to run away."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)