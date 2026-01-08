KZN govt says ‘prioritising stability’ after NFP exit

The party has been reacting to the National Freedom Party's withdrawal from the GPU.





The NFP has recently voiced its dissatisfaction with the coalition government.





It criticised Premier Thami Ntuli's leadership and accused him of dilly-dallying on corruption in the provincial government.





The IFP's Dr Andile Biyela says they respect the independence of all political organisations and don't interfere in the internal affairs or strategic decisions of other parties.





" This matter is simply an NFP's internal matter, and the IFP will only engage it substantively if and when it formally reaches the structures of government. Our priority remains the stability of the government of KwaZulu-Natal and the effective function of the Legislature."





This, while the KZN ANC's Mike Mabuyakhulu says the party respects the NFP’s right to determine its political allegiances.





He says their party will engage with the NFP to discuss its decision and broader implications.





Francois Rodgers of the DA in KZN says they are questioning the motive behind it and the instruction for the NFP's only MPL, Mbali Shinga, to resign as MEC of Social Development.





"It is regrettable that the NFP has taken this decision and is forcing its representative, Mbali Shinga, to be removed from the KZN Legislature and as the MEC for Social Development. The DA found MEC Shinga to be one of the best-performing members in the provincial executive. The motive remains questionable as it is not about her service delivery failures.





"As a member of the GPU, the DA remains committed to the people of our province, and we will continue to engage with the like-minded parties, including the NFP, to ensure that there is stability in KwaZulu-Natal."





