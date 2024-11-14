KZN govt to meet municipalities over spaza shop compliance

Premier Thami Ntuli held a press conference in Durban on Thursday morning on developments in the province.

Ntuli said municipalities are expected to adopt the recently gazetted by-law by the national Cooperative Governance Department to regulate how these outlets operate in the country.

"We will further engage municipalities to collaborate with the KwaZulu-Natal government in an effort to get back spaza shops owned by undocumented foreign nationals to the people of KwaZulu Natal and engage on the way of supporting local spaza shops owned by our people. We want spaza shops owned by the people of KwaZulu-Natal, not by undocumented foreign nationals."





Authorities have been scrambling to get to the bottom of the spate of food poisoning cases that have claimed the lives of several children in recent weeks.

Dozens more have had to get medical treatment after falling ill from consuming snacks from their local shops and other foodstuff.

Last week, the Gauteng Education Department instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice.

It was after more than 100 school pupils in Katlehong were taken to hospital with stomach cramps after eating samp at school.





