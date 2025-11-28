KZN to get new Public Protector's office

KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says it'll make it easier for rural communities to access justice and hold leaders accountable.





He concluded an agreement with Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka on Thursday to establish an office in Ulundi.





It will be located in the Old Legislature Building.





Buthelezi says the Public Protector’s office will play a critical role in investigating complaints against state institutions.





His spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, says it'll also help promote good governance.





"This strategic decision marks a significant step towards improving access to justice and accountability for rural communities. The new office will serve residents in the districts of King Cetshwayo, Zululand, Umkhanyakude, Umzinyathi, and Amajuba, ensuring that citizens in these areas can access the vital services provided by the Office of the Public Protector without travelling long distances.





"MEC Buthelezi welcomed the development, describing it as a progressive move to uphold the rights of communities and strengthen public service delivery."





