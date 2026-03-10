Economist says KZN must focus on health, education and infrastructure in R168bn provincial budget

An economist believes healthcare, education, and infrastructure should be prioritised in the provincial budget.

Finance MEC Francois Rodgers will on Tuesday outline KwaZulu-Natal's spending plans, detailing how R168 billion will be allocated across provincial departments.

This marks an increase from last year’s R158 billion budget. Rodgers will deliver his address at the legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

Experts stress infrastructure and disaster preparedness

UKZN economist Dr Simiso Msomi has highlighted extreme weather as an ongoing challenge for the province. He says prioritising housing and water infrastructure will help KZN respond more effectively to disasters.

“Efficiency means you take care of the things that you need to take care of with a very minimum cost. Now, if we apply that approach, the money is there - we just need them to set these plans in motion," said Msomi.

"Government spending in any economy signals confidence in key sectors and can attract further investment. The budget can work if executed efficiently."

What spending responsibilities were outlined in last year’s budget?

Around this time in last year, Rodgers tabled a R158 billion budget for the 2025/26 financial year, focusing on critical service delivery amid resource constraints and past budget cuts.

Education received about R66.7 billion and the KZN Health Department R56.2 billion, with both allocations increased to address wage gaps, youth employment initiatives, and service pressures.

The budget also aimed to strengthen financial discipline, support economic growth, and stabilise the cost of living.

Many stakeholders welcomed the focus on frontline services, while unions and opposition parties cautioned they would monitor spending and demand accountability.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)