KZN fisherfolk hoping for SONA relief





Rishi Ganes from the Cuttings Fishing Forum in Merebank says fishing is a livelihood for many families in the area, but it has become increasingly difficult to sustain.

He says they face mounting challenges, including pollution in the ocean and declining fish stocks.

“Here in Merebank, we have the sudden sewer works that keep on depositing all the sewer into the sea at Merebank, the Cuttings Beach. And that affects the fish because when the sewer enters the, the ocean and they actually have the fish actually move away from where they normally uh be. And it becomes difficult for the fishermen to, to catch fish.”

Ganes says another concern is the current quota system, which he hopes will be reviewed.

“The quota system is too small. The number of shares that you catch is only four that has been there for more than 20 to 30 years from the prehistoric government. So, all that needs to be addressed to give a little more leeway.”

Meanwhile, Neville van Rooy from The Green Connection says fishing livelihoods must be protected and sustainably protected.

“Their baskets are being cut, their species is being taken away. Also, in terms of our ocean need to be protected for present and future generations in terms of climate change. No oil and gas being allowed in the waters.”