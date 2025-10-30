KZN festive safety efforts ‘already in motion’ - Mkhwanazi

The plan was unveiled during the launch of Safety Month and the Festive Season Safety Campaign at Durban’s North Beach on Thursday.

The event at the North Beach Amphitheatre Gardens was attended by police, the Hawks, metro police, and traffic department officials.

Mkhwanazi says the plan is already in motion.

“From the law enforcement officials where we are at the forefront of making sure that we provide a multidisciplinary deployment of all our agencies to make sure that we provide a safer environment for the people that are going to be in this province of KwaZulu-Natal, the residents, the visitors, tourists, and everyone else that is going to be spending time in the province of KwaZulu-Natal during this period,” he says.