 KZN festive safety efforts ‘already in motion’ - Mkhwanazi
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

KZN festive safety efforts ‘already in motion’ - Mkhwanazi

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

KZN's top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has handed over new crime prevention and detection strategies to Premier Thami Ntuli.

Premier Thami Ntuli and Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on the launch of over new crime prevention and detection strategies
Lauren Hendricks

The plan was unveiled during the launch of Safety Month and the Festive Season Safety Campaign at Durban’s North Beach on Thursday.

The event at the North Beach Amphitheatre Gardens was attended by police, the Hawks, metro police, and traffic department officials.

Mkhwanazi says the plan is already in motion.

“From the law enforcement officials where we are at the forefront of making sure that we provide a multidisciplinary deployment of all our agencies to make sure that we provide a safer environment for the people that are going to be in this province of KwaZulu-Natal, the residents, the visitors, tourists, and everyone else that is going to be spending time in the province of KwaZulu-Natal during this period,” he says.

Police officers standing in formation in the DBN safety launch
Simphiwe Gumede

ALSO READ: Safety concerns force changes to Witness X testimony at Madlanga Commission

The initiative outlines an integrated law enforcement and festive season safety plan.

It focuses on increased visibility, coordinated deployment at identified hotspots, and stronger policing across urban, rural, and coastal areas throughout KZN. 

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

KZN Safety Mkhwanazi Festive Season Thami Ntuli
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.