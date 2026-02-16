KZN farmer says delayed action worsened FMD crisis
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A KwaZulu-Natal livestock farmer believes the foot-and-mouth disease crisis could have been averted had the government acted much sooner in curbing its spread.
A national vaccine rollout is now underway to try to rein in the outbreak.
However, Bhekumndeni Khumalo-Zulu says it may be too little, too late.
"Even if you see the number of vaccines rolling out compared to the number of registered cattle. It doesn't make sense."
Khumalo-Zulu from Shongweni Dam is also a livestock trader, and says trading has already slowed significantly.
FMD has restricted the movement of livestock, making it risky to transport animals or bring them onto farms.
Khumalo-Zulu says it's not business as usual.
"Even though some farmers would issue out reports or documentation for you to transport the animal, it's very hard and not like before."
He adds that while the disease affects all cloven-hoofed animals, dairy cattle are among the hardest hit.
Khumalo-Zulu says the disease has existed for years, but the current outbreak is having a far greater economic impact, threatening exports and pushing up beef prices locally.
" I think the government didn't take it really seriously when they knew it was there until it affected mostly the commercial farmers who contribute most to the economy. So that's when it hit it hard on the economy."
The KZN Agriculture Department has launched a mass vaccination plan, targeting 2,000 dip tanks over four to six months and covering 2.45 million cattle.
It says districts including Amajuba, uThukela and uMgungundlovu remain among the worst affected.
Meanwhile, Zambia has suspended livestock imports from South Africa following the outbreak.
