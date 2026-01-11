KZN family massacred on New Year's Eve laid to rest on Sunday

It's understood that the gunman entered the Cele family's Umzumbe home and demanded money from those inside.





They opened fire on the occupants after they were told they had no money on them.





A woman and her two daughters were killed.





ALSO READ: Umzumbe family massacre: MEC Shinga visits relatives





A 45-year-old man was also declared deceased at the scene.





KZN Premier Thami Ntuli will attend the funeral in KwaNdweshula today.





Ntuli has described the crime as an assault on both an innocent family and the fundamental values of humanity, safety, and social cohesion.





He says his attendance reflects solidarity with the grieving family and community.





