KZN expat in Dubai ‘trying to stay calm’ amid Middle East conflict

With tensions escalating in the Middle East, a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) woman living in Dubai says the situation is unsettling, but she and her family are trying to stay calm.

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran over the weekend.

The attacks killed the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as top security officials, including the defence minister.

Tehran’s counter-strikes have led to the suspension of civilian flights across the region, with hundreds of thousands of passengers now stranded.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says evacuations of citizens in Gulf nations can't take place until the attacks stop.

Natasha Naidoo from Richards Bay has been living in the UAE for the past three years with her husband and daughter.

ALSO READ: ACSA warns Middle East travellers to confirm flights before heading to airports

She runs a recruitment business and says they relocated for job opportunities.

“The situation around us remains calm and controlled. While we have been receiving emergency alerts and there have been reports of missile interceptions in the region, daily life continues as normal, and authorities are visibly prepared. Security presence is strong, and communication from officials has been clear," she says.

“I realised the conflict could affect travel plans when regional airspace, disruptions and flight adjustments began being announced. Like many expats, we closely monitor airline updates and official advisories.”

Naidoo says they've been in direct contact with Dirco.

"We remain informed through official government and embassy communication channels, should assistance ever be required. Personally, the situation has been emotionally unsettling, especially as a mother, but we remain calm and grounded. Ease safety infrastructure and rapid response systems provide reassurance.

“We are staying informed, prepared and hopeful for stability in the region.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)