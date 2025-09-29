KZN Education’s financial crisis has national implications, warns Gwarube

Gwarube was in Durban on Monday for urgent talks with KZN Premier Thami Ntuli, Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka and KZN Treasury officials.

“KZN is one of the departments with the largest number of learners, with the largest in the cohort of educators,” she told Newswatch ahead of the meeting.

“It's a massive system, and if any of our provinces are struggling, it means that the system itself is not in good health. This is why we are here to make sure that the province has the internal capacity to turn things around.”

The meeting will discuss ways to stabilise the KZN Education Department’s troubled finances amid allegations of tender manipulation and billions in unauthorised spending.

It comes less than a month before the final matric exams.

There have been growing concerns that the department’s financial woes could disrupt teaching and learning, among many other issues.

Gwarube said while the national department has no legal power to bail out provinces, it must ensure that KZN finds sustainable solutions.

"The management of the education sector is not done at a DBE level. It's not done through the Minister of Basic Education. It's done in provinces. It's done with the MECs in tandem with the premiers, and so it becomes quite important that we come and have this conversation to say, 'How best can we support you in meeting your constitutional obligation of managing your finances and delivering quality education'?"

The minister added that she does not have the luxury of giving up on any of the provinces.

