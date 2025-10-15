KZN Education yet to finish probes into ‘illegal business’ at Durban school

Head of Department Nkosinathi Ngcobo says his team has yet to complete its investigation into claims that the hall at Clairwood Secondary School in the south of Durban is being used at night by a textile company.

He didn't comment on allegations that the company employs undocumented foreign nationals.

Ngcobo says if any wrongdoing is confirmed, strong disciplinary action will be taken against those involved.

"We have dealt with that issue of the school, and investigations into the conduct of the management in terms of hiring out the premises are ongoing."

MEC Sipho Hlomuka reminded school governing bodies that no part of a public school may be used for unauthorised business purposes.

They spoke at a media briefing in Mayville on Tuesday.

"Look, it might not be the only school that identifies a building or land for rental. It's part of bringing in revenue,” said Hlokuma.

“Schools receive norms and standards from the head office, but to bring in revenue, they sometimes hire classrooms or churches for whatever meetings because they receive money, but what is wrong is illegal things."