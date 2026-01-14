KZN Education ‘working around the clock’ as new academic year kicks off

Hundreds of thousands of learners will return to the classroom on Wednesday after enjoying their festive break.

And for the first time, the entire country is using a standardised school calendar for the academic year.

In KZN, the Education Department states that it's working around the clock to ensure all schools are fully operational.

Teachers' unions this week raised concerns about the state of readiness at schools across the province.

SADTU in KZN claims 54% of schools haven't received their learning and teaching support materials yet.

They've threatened to take the provincial education department and treasury to court over the matter.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka spoke on the matter.

“Some of the schools have already received the stationery. Yes, there are other schools that have not yet received the stationery. We are working with our service provider, we are working with the principals, and we are working with unions to ensure that schools that are opening will not experience any disruption of teaching and learning.

He says they're hoping to resolve the matter soon.

“But also, the department this week is going to transfer norms and standards to the school so that the principal will be able to buy stationery for our learners."