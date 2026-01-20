KZN Education warns of rise in illegal schools

The provincial department has sounded the alarm over what they call the rise of bogus, fly-by-night schools in the province.

Officials say the facilities make false promises of guaranteed results, quick qualifications and unauthorised certificates.

But they aren't accredited, and their programmes are not recognised by the department.

Independent crime expert Mike Bolhuis has given advice on how to spot these fake schools.

" You need to contact the DHET call centre at 0800 872222 or visit their website dhet.gov.za and this is for a list of registered providers.

"Beware of shortcuts. There is no legitimate institution that does quick fixes."

