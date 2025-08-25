KZN Education vows to take action after attacks
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal says it is taking incidents of school violence very seriously.
This follows two violent attacks on pupils at separate schools on Friday.
In one incident, a 17-year-old Grade 10 learner was stabbed in the neck allegedly by two Grade 8 pupils outside Trenance Park Secondary in Verulam.
He had surgery over the weekend, and is recovering in hospital.
The suspects were apprehended by a private security company and handed over to police.
In another case, two pupils were injured in a mass brawl at Esther Payne Smith Secondary in Northdale.
The department says it's working with the police to ensure that those responsible for these attacks face the consequences.
