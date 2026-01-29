KZN Education ‘too late’ in resolving Addington placement issues, says March and March

MEC Sipho Hlomuka spoke to parents on Thursday about the enrolment process and protests that have been taking place outside the school for two weeks.

He told them the school had already reached its capacity of over 1,500 learners, despite admitting an additional 54 children who were on the waiting list.

The MEC also refuted claims that the school prioritised the admission of foreign national pupils over South Africans.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma told reporters outside the school that the department should not be praised for doing what it was expected to do weeks ago.

She says some are families displaced by floods.

“If you're saying you're solving a problem of people that you took and were displaced and you put them here, then surely you need to provide means for them to have a school accessible to them, if you don't want to provide them with transport.

“It only makes sense; it's not rocket science, really. If you are going to take people from where they used to live, you put them in a certain place, make things accessible to them, or else you are the one who has to carry the burden of their welfare.”

Ngobese-Zuma also dismissed claims that the movement is engaging in political campaigning at the school, saying their presence is driven solely by parents seeking placement for their children.

She said her organisation is prepared to step aside if all affected children are placed.

“I'm not here because I'm bored or I want to get votes, I'm not a political party. I'm none of that, but it's always scapegoating when it comes to the government. They always want to pinpoint the problem to someone else because if they had solved the problem earlier on, do you think we would still be standing out here?

“And if they strongly believe that we are politicking or whatever, surely, they should have also decampaigned us and put the children in school and claimed the glory for themselves. We don't care as long as the children are in school.”