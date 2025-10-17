KZN Education: Technical glitches behind delayed payments to special schools

They were due on Thursday but have been pushed to next Thursday.





In a statement, the department has put the blame on technical glitches, which it says affected the timeline for processing the payments.





It says while the delay is regrettable, it will ensure learners with special needs get the education, care and resources they deserve.





"We value the dedication of special schools and their staff, and we appreciate their patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work to resolve this matter," said KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka.





The Democratic Alliance in KZN has written to the offices of the Premier and Hlomuka, asking for the issue to urgently be addressed.





The party's provincial education spokesperson, Sakhila Mgadi, says the delays are concerning.





"Truro Prevocational School in Chatsworth has officially closed due to insolvency, while Pro Nobis School for Learners with Special Needs in Dundee - which serves over 300 children from across northern KZN - is on the brink of closure after months of delayed payments.





"These funding delays have left schools unable to pay staff or cover essentials such as electricity, security and insurance. Despite repeated appeals by school governing bodies and associations, the department has failed to act. This is not an administrative oversight - it is a violation of the rights and dignity of KZN’s most vulnerable learners.





"As a partner within KZN’s Government of Provincial Unity, the DA will continue to fight for every learner’s right to quality education and dignity, particularly those whose voices are the hardest to hear."





