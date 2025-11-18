KZN Education starts phase two of staff verification process

The department is conducting a headcount to ensure that payments are made only to legitimate employees and to eliminate ghost workers.

Teams from the department have been visiting different districts in the province to verify district officials and staff members. KZN Education's Chief Financial Officer, Yali Joyi, says phase one of the process focused on learners and educators at schools.

“This second phase is then those employees who are office-based. It's significant because if you look at the Department of Education, it's labour-intensive. If you look at our expenditure, our expenditure just goes towards the payment of employees. And if you look at our entire budget of 66 billion rents, 89% of this budget goes towards the payment of employees.”

The Deputy Director-General for Curriculum Management and Delivery Mbongiseni Mazibuko was also verified.

He says employees will have until Friday to present themselves.

“Then secondly, we are going to be allowing colleagues to present any reasons in writing in terms of the supporting documents as to why they cannot be here. But in the event, there are suspected ghost employees, then we will then escalate the matter to the head of department through our human resource management.”