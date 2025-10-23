KZN Education says special needs schools' funding now resolved

Concerns were raised over payment delays, with some schools demanding urgent action.





According to the Democratic Alliance, Truro Prevocational School in Chatsworth shut its doors due to lack of funds, while Pro Nobis School in Dundee faced closure after waiting for months for payments.





The KZN Public Servants Association also says Entokozweni Special School in Edendale in Pietermaritzburg chose not to open this term as parents were worried about unreliable transport, while uKukhanyako Msinga School near Tugela Ferry was also closed.





The department says it understands the crucial role special schools play for learners with diverse needs.





ALSO READ: Education 'cannot be a casualty’, warns KZN union





It says going forward, it will ensure that all schools receive their allocations on time.





Meanwhile, Nomarashiya Caluza from teachers’ union SADTU says they raised the issue of payments with both the department and the Premier this year.





" The South African Schools Act is very clear on how the finances are given or allocated to schools. So, for things to run smoothly in special schools, as in our ordinary schools, the department has to adhere to these policies and ensure that when it is time to disperse these funds, they do that without delay so that there [is no disruption to] teaching and learning."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)