KZN Education rejects unfair admissions claims at Addington Primary

Protests by March and March over the school’s admissions process are now in their second week.





The group claims children of foreign nationals are being enrolled ahead of South Africans.





But KZN Education has refuted this, saying only a small number of learners, both South African and foreign nationals, do not have the required documentation.





Officials were at the school yesterday where teargas and water cannons were used to disperse angry crowds while school was in session.





Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi has condemned the level of violence that children have been exposed to as a result of the demonstrations.





“We were there physically, those young ones, tiny young ones, not knowing whether they will be reunited with their parents, whether their parents will be able to ultimately come in, parents panicking outside the gate. It was an undesirable situation.





At the moment there is no court action that we are mooting, but we can only appeal for sanity from the adults.”





He says the school has reached full capacity, with the remaining learners placed at neighbouring schools.





Mahlambi has also confirmed that all learners in KZN have been placed in schools.





Mahlambi says despite the trauma experienced by the pupils, the academic programme has to continue.





He says the number of days that an academic year has, it's scientifically calculated.

"In terms of the curriculum coverage that we have to cover when the dust is settled. We'll have our psychological services going to school to do what we call trauma debriefing for the learners."





