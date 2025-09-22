KZN Education probes Clairwood High over late-night renting
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
The KZN Department of Education says it's investigating concerns over certain activities at Clairwood Secondary School, south of Durban.
The KZN Department of Education says it's investigating concerns over certain activities at Clairwood Secondary School, south of Durban.
The MK Party has claimed that the school hall has been rented out at night to a textile company employing undocumented foreign workers.
Last week, video footage circulated on social media showing members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Labour Desk confronting the school principal. In another clip, MK members are seen questioning workers during a night shift.
The party's Mlungisi Zondi says this was after they had asked the principal to cancel the company's contract.
READ: 'No one accountable' for R1bn in unauthorised spending at KZN Education
"And we we kicked out the illegal foreign nationals. The principal said they had an agreement with the SGP to rent the whole to raise funds as the school does not have funds."
Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi has told Newswatch they hope to find a way forward as quickly as possible.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Carol Ofori nominated for SA’s first-ever Voice Over Awards
Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, shares her exciting news about receiving a v...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Rotis and Stories project by Durban scholar, Vinoshan Naidoo
A young boy from Chatsworth is restoring kindness and goodwill with his ...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago