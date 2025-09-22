KZN Education probes Clairwood High over late-night renting

The MK Party has claimed that the school hall has been rented out at night to a textile company employing undocumented foreign workers.





Last week, video footage circulated on social media showing members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Labour Desk confronting the school principal. In another clip, MK members are seen questioning workers during a night shift.





The party's Mlungisi Zondi says this was after they had asked the principal to cancel the company's contract.





"And we we kicked out the illegal foreign nationals. The principal said they had an agreement with the SGP to rent the whole to raise funds as the school does not have funds."





Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi has told Newswatch they hope to find a way forward as quickly as possible.