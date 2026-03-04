KZN Education probes CCTV cameras in Chesterville school

Teachers at Umkhumbane Secondary in Chesterville responded with a boycott, refusing to work until the cameras are removed.





There was no teaching and learning at the school for several days.





The department says teachers claimed they were not consulted before the decision was taken.





" The head of department has written to the school governing body and the principal instructing them to remove the cameras and start afresh the process of installation.





“[This] will also include consultation [with] the educators so that when we have the cameras wherever they will be, [there] will be [a sense of] ownership of a collective," says KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.





