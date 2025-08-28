KZN e-hailing drivers demand protection after Clermont shooting

Two drivers survived a shooting in Clermont, west of Durban, on Wednesday.





The council's Sipho Mabika says taxi operators, allegedly approached one man who was waiting for a passenger, and demanded he leave.





He says moments later, gunshots were fired at his vehicle. Mabika says a second driver was assaulted during the incident. He's urged government to step in.





"One of our drivers, his car was shot at. Two drivers were in vehicles. and both drivers were taken to the hospital.





"We did open the case. We want the police to go to, arrest those people that did this, because they are the known.





READ: Santaco condemns killing of KZN e-hailing driver, promises support to family





In the same area in June, an e-hailing driver was kidnapped and killed.





Earlier this month, 27-year-old Mthokozisi Mvelase from Ulundi, was gunned down in Soweto just days after starting his new job as a driver.





KZN Transport says Operation Shanela has been deployed to prevent more violence and boost police visibility.