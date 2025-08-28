KZN double murder suspect shot dead

Officers tracked the suspect to the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement in Chatsworth in the early hours of Thursday morning.





It is understood that the man pointed a gun at the officers after they found him at his hideout.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the officers acted in self-defence.





"Metro police officers were conducting a suspect raid. The suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition."





