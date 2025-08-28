 KZN double murder suspect shot dead
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

KZN double murder suspect shot dead

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A man wanted for two murders and a string of robberies has been shot and killed during a confrontation with Durban metro police.

Handgun at the scene
iStock photo

Officers tracked the suspect to the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement in Chatsworth in the early hours of Thursday morning.


It is understood that the man pointed a gun at the officers after they found him at his hideout.


ALSO READ: KZN e-hailing drivers demand protection after Clermont shooting


KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the officers acted in self-defence.


"Metro police officers were conducting a suspect raid. The suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

MORE ON ECR:

Durban KZN Crime Police Shooting
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.