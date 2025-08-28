KZN double murder suspect shot dead
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A man wanted for two murders and a string of robberies has been shot and killed during a confrontation with Durban metro police.
Officers tracked the suspect to the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement in Chatsworth in the early hours of Thursday morning.
It is understood that the man pointed a gun at the officers after they found him at his hideout.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the officers acted in self-defence.
"Metro police officers were conducting a suspect raid. The suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition."
