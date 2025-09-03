KZN dockets sent to Madlanga Commission

The commission is tasked with investigating criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system.The claims were made by KZN's police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.The hearings were scheduled to begin this week, but procurement delays meant critical infrastructure was not ready, forcing a postponement.





Deputy President, Paul Mashatile says he is confident that the process will continue.

"We are concerned about the delays but I'm sure they will be sorted out, they needed to make proper arrangements for venues and so on, but the process will proceed."



At the same time, acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola agreed to redirect 121 dockets to the commission.





READ: Cachalia concerned over return of political killing dockets before Commission starts



The two had earlier disagreed with Masemola ordering that they be returned to KZN.



Mkhwanazi alleges the dockets were taken by suspended Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.



It's believed he was acting on instructions from suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.







Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)