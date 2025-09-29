KZN disaster team remain on alert as heavy rain continues

In one case, a person had a lucky escape while trying to cross a flooded bridge in Pietermaritzburg today.

KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and low-lying areas.

“The bakkie was swept off a low-lying bridge in Lincoln Mead. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape unharmed by swimming to safety. The MEC has reiterated the importance of not attempting to cross flooded bridges or rivers. As such, actions pose a serious risk to life.”

He says disaster management teams remain on high alert.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in central and northern KZN, with strong winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Rain is expected to continue in some parts of the province on Tuesday.

