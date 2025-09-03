KZN deploys in-house experts to fast-track municipal infrastructure

MEC Martin Meyer says his department has signed an agreement with Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to make these in-house professionals available to municipalities.





Most local municipalities have battled to attract the technical skills needed to plan and complete infrastructure projects.





Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Meyer said the move will reduce reliance on costly consultants and help towns deliver better quality facilities such as schools, hospitals, and clinics.

" Municipalities struggle to provide infrastructure for various reasons and one is a lack of capacity. Smaller towns struggle to attract the professionals needed, meaning that municipalities have to bring in consultants at great cost.





"This will improve the capacity of our municipalities, significantly decrease the cost of infrastructure projects and improve the speed of delivery.





"Every municipality we have raised this to have showed great enthusiasm about it, and this will be a game changer for infrastructure delivery in our province."

