KZN & DBSA sign disaster management agreement

CoGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says the deal aims to strengthen disaster management and resilience in the province until 2028.

He says the state of the province requires every possible support from both public and private partners.

“In recent years, KwaZulu-Natal has been hard hit by devastating disasters that left widespread destruction in infrastructure, households and livelihoods and this has placed severe strain on our efforts to transform our province.”

The partnership will also see firefighters and disaster workers trained, starting with five identified municipalities

Chuene Ramphele, from DBSA, says the core of the agreement is support for under-resourced municipalities.

"In ensuring that our system of response to disaster is quite really robust and being able to be responsive. The core of it is to then say, we started, and then we are going to push to ensure that at end of the day, the province is agile in responding to disasters, is agile in mitigating for the disasters."

