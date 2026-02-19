KZN CPF questions accuracy of global crime rankings

Five South African cities appear in the global top 10, while Cape Town is ranked 16th.

The 2026 Numbeo Crime Index has identified Pietermaritzburg as the most dangerous city globally, with a crime score of 82.8 and safety rating of 17.2.

Durban appears sixth on the list.

The statistics evaluate urban centres based on residents' experiences and perceptions of crime, including violent attacks, robbery, car theft, corruption, and overall safety.

CPF spokesperson Siyanda Biyela says while there's no denying that crime in the province is a serious concern, he has questioned how the two KZN cities were ranked above Cape Town.

“Cape Town [is] where the president has just said he’s deploying the SANDF due to the issue of gangsterism [and] due to a lot of challenges that are there in terms of crime. Do they really get the correct people in terms of getting the necessary data to give them the picture?”

Biyela says they would like clarity on how the rankings were compiled, who was surveyed and the areas included in the study.

“I think part of the challenge that we foresee [in] these so-called surveys from different aspects of individuals, companies and interest groups [is that] we would one day [want to] test the feasibility of [the] way it's been done.

“Who has it been targeting in terms of the response thereof? There are feelings that there is really a misleading picture as to what is there on the ground. When they do these pronouncements, will they also give us the steps on the how part, how they've done it [and] who they've engaged?”