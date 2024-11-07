KZN courts set to conduct more cases virtually
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Minister of Justice
will visit the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday to assess progress in
implementing the virtual remand detainee system.
The Minister of Justice will visit the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday to assess progress in implementing the virtual remand detainee system.
KZN Justice Department head, Pat Moodley says at some of the courts, the system has been working very well with witnesses.
She says they want to
extend this process to virtually remand detainees.
This will improve the efficiency and safety and reduce the cost of transporting prisoners.
READ: Inmate breaks out of Gauteng correctional facility
Moodley says the courts have an influx of prisoners every day.
"Many of them are remanded, and they sit in court waiting and sitting until they leave in the afternoon to go back to prison. In courts across the country, they have recently experienced a spike in the smuggling of weapons, drugs and all kinds of things that prisoners either collect at the court and take it back to the prisons or they come with it to the court."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Sick of spam calls? This new proposal might be the solution
Minister Parks Tau has proposed an opt-out registry to help consumers bl...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Goodbye 10111? SA plans shift to single emergency number
SA’s emergency numbers could merge into one 112 hotline, aiming to impro...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago