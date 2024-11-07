KZN courts set to conduct more cases virtually

KZN Justice Department head, Pat Moodley says at some of the courts, the system has been working very well with witnesses.

She says they want to extend this process to virtually remand detainees.



This will improve the efficiency and safety and reduce the cost of transporting prisoners.

Moodley says the courts have an influx of prisoners every day.

"Many of them are remanded, and they sit in court waiting and sitting until they leave in the afternoon to go back to prison. In courts across the country, they have recently experienced a spike in the smuggling of weapons, drugs and all kinds of things that prisoners either collect at the court and take it back to the prisons or they come with it to the court."









