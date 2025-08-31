KZN cop pulled from duty over alleged politicking

Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has ordered that the Constable be withdrawn from service at the Ntambanana police station in the King Cetshwayo District.





It’s on allegations that he has been involved in politicking.





He is also accused of running a security company.





KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, a investigation has been launched





"The Constable in question has been seen wearing regalia of a political party, and involving himself in active political activities of the political party. Police officers are expected to be apolitical and neutral at all times. Any association with a political party by a police officer has the potential of bringing the name of the organisation into disrepute.





"Section 46 of the South African Police Service Act, Act No. 68 of 1995, prohibits a police officer from publicly displaying or expressing support for or associating himself or herself with a political party, hold any post or office in a political party, wear any insignia or identification mark in respect of a political party, or in any other manner further or prejudice party-political interest.





Netshiunda says Mkhwanazi will also be in contact with the private security regulator, PSIRA.





"The Provincial Commissioner will also be in contact with PSIRA to investigate allegations that the same Constable owns a security company which does VIP Protection services, among other security duties. No police officer is allowed to be involved in the security, alcohol, or taxi industries. "





