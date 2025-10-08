KZN cop faces three counts of attempted murder, rape

The 47-year-old is accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl.





The directorate's spokesperson Phaladi Shuping says he allegedly approached a group of people walking in an area in Pietermaritzburg and fired a gunshot, causing them to scatter.





"The 47-year-old police officer allegedly approached four males and a female who were walking in the street on 20 September 2025, at around 22:30. He allegedly fired a shot, chased the males away, and then forced the 17-year-old female to a secluded area where he allegedly raped her.





ALSO READ: Bank card theft charges reinstated against cop in Zarah Ramsamy case





"The four males later came across a police vehicle and reported the incident. The police proceeded to the scene, where a shootout reportedly ensued. The accused officer was shot in the leg and arrested five days later."





"He appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with rape and three counts of attempted murder."





His case has been postponed to 15 October 2025 for a formal bail application.





