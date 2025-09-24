KZN COGTA welcomes Richmond MM killer’s sentencing
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KZN COGTA says the sentencing of the man who killed
Richmond’s municipal manager sends a strong message to those who try to
undermine governance.
KZN COGTA says the sentencing of the man who killed Richmond’s municipal manager sends a strong message to those who try to undermine governance.
Sabelo Phewa was handed a double life sentence at the Durban High Court yesterday for gunning down Amos Ngcobo and Sibusiso Sithole in 2017.
Sithole was killed while on his way to a council meeting to discuss fraud and corruption allegations involving tenders.
COGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has praised the Political Killings Task Team, whose investigations led to Phewa’s arrest and conviction.
Department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says the MEC has welcomed the sentencing as it brings a measure of justice to the families of Sithole, Ngcobo and the people of Richmond.
The ANC in KZN has also welcomed the judgment, calling it a crucial step in dismantling political violence in the province.
