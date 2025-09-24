KZN COGTA to monitor inclement weather

The midlands and south-western KZN are under a yellow level 2 warning for Disruptive rainfall, with the coast and Northern KZN under a yellow level 4.

KZN's Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila has called on residents to exercise caution.

He says provincial traffic officials will monitor key routes to support safe travel.

“This warning affects several municipalities including eThekwini, Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, and surrounding areas.

“The expected rainfall may result in flooding of roads and low-lying settlements, damage to homes and public infrastructure, disruption of essential services, and increased risk to human and animal life.”

A new warning's been added for damaging winds between Durban and Kosi Bay on Wednesday.

The Yellow Level 1 alert may lead to disruption on small harbours and ports, with small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)