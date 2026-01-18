KZN COGTA MEC to assess flood damage in Jozini

Parts of northeastern KZN, including the Umkhanyakude District, have been lashed by the torrential rains that have wreaked havoc in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, as well as Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

In Umkhanyakude, homes have been flooded and schools and Health care facilities have also been impacted.

The department says it’s coordinating urgent interventions with relevant stakeholders.

MEC Buthelezi will be accompanied by officials from the KZN Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

