KZN Transport clarifies firearms dealer charge at Mariannhill Toll Plaza

The department says he was not arrested, as previously reported.





During an operation at the toll plaza in the west of Durban, members of the RTI stopped the man and a police officer.





The department says they were travelling in a vehicle carrying several firearms and around 800 rounds of ammunition.





On Monday, the department said the two men failed to produce valid documents in compliance with the Firearms Control Act.





A statement was later released by the man, who's also the owner of a security company, stating that one of the firearms was licensed and that he was in possession of a permit while transporting it to a gunsmith, along with supporting documentation.





However, the department’s Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the permit presented had expired, placing the individual in contravention of the Firearms Control Act.





Sibiya states that the vehicle was impounded after it was discovered to be illegally equipped with security lights.





" Subsequently, as the owner of the vehicle, he was charged for contravening the National Road Traffic Act. The Road Traffic Inspectorate could continue to do its work without fear or favour, and law enforcement will be sustained throughout the year in all corners of the province. We can also indicate that the MEC is happy with the manner in which this matter is being handled."





