Major KZN city emerges as world's 'most dangerous' urban centre

The index, released on Tuesday, evaluates urban centres based on residents’ experiences and perceptions of crime, including violent attacks, robbery, car theft, corruption, and overall safety.

Several metros ranked among the fifth and tenth most dangerous cities worldwide.

According to the 2026 Numbeo Crime Index, Pietermaritzburg ranks as the world’s most dangerous city with a crime index of 82.8 and a safety index of 17.2.

The ranking reflects significant concerns about violent crime, property theft, personal safety, and corruption.

Second on the list is the capital region, Pretoria, with a crime rate of 81.8, followed by Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, in third place.

Johannesburg completes the top five with an 80.8 crime rate, marking South African cities among the five most dangerous in the world.

The index further highlighted the country’s presence in the rankings. Durban appears in sixth position, and Gqeberha ranks eighth.

This means five South African cities feature within the global top ten, with South Africa ranking fifth in the country category.

However, Cape Town is ranked number 16 with a crime index of 73.7 and a safety index of 26.3.

The stats measure crime perception through factors such as safety when walking alone, risk of mugging and robbery, vehicle theft, burglary, physical attacks, drug-related activity, property crime, violent crime, and levels of corruption and bribery.

The global ranking analysis cautions that the rankings are based primarily on survey data and public perception, rather than solely on official police statistics.

Nevertheless, the concentration of South African cities at the very top of the global list underscores ongoing concerns about urban safety and crime prevention in the country.