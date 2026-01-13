KZN celebrates top spot in 2025 matric exams

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the matric results on Monday night.The province came out first after achieving a 90.6% pass rate an increase from 2024's 89.5%.Overall, the country made history with an 88% pass rate the highest since the dawn of democracy.This was a slight increase from the previous year.More than 920,000 learners sat for the NSC final exams in October and November last year.Minister Gwarube said KZN's top performance was followed by the Free State and Gauteng.She said the Umkhanyakude district ranked second in the country, followed by Pinetown at number four as well as Umlazi, Ugu, Illembe and Amajuba."While the national percentage of what we will call the bachelor passes has decreased slightly from 48% to 46%, more candidates than ever before in South Africa have increased with bachelor passes by 8700, meaning we have 345 000 learners who achieved bachelor passes this year.That is a record number of bachelor passes we have had thus far. A further 28% achieved diploma passes and 13.5% have achieved a higher certificate pass."The country's top achievers were also honoured in Gauteng.Abigail Kok from York High School in the Western Cape ranked first in the country.She said the moment still feels unreal, and is a dream come true."My journey here, for me I was trying not to procrastinate, because honestly procrastination slips in when you really don't want to do something.“So, I tried not to procrastinate and tried to maintain a balance by doing sport every day. I went running every day during the finals and went hiking every weekend with my family which was a really nice balance," said Kok.





