KZN cannot afford political instability, warns IFP

IFP national chairperson Muziwenkosi Gwala told a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday afternoon that the coalition government was formed in good faith, not for political positions.

ALSO READ: NFP exits KZN provincial unity government

He said they are aware of the uncertainty surrounding the GPU, including claims of potential withdrawal by other partners.

“Let us be clear, such narratives are misinformed, misguided, and risk undermining public confidence in a government that is working to stabilise institutions and restore credibility. The IFP will not be party to political gamesmanship that detracts from the urgent task of rebuilding KwaZulu-Natal.

Gwala said the National Freedom Party, which announced it is pulling out of the GPU, has not formally withdrawn from the arrangement and that talks are underway to resolve the party's concerns.

He also strongly rejected the MK Party’s motion of no confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli, accusing it of using threats and political intimidation to destabilise the province.

Gwala said under the current administration, KwaZulu-Natal is showing signs of recovery.

He added that political differences must be resolved through dialogue, not through public posturing or actions that undermine the province.