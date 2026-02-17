KZN businessman under police investigation for social media rant

Calvin Mojalefa Mandlakapheli Mathibeli was not happy with a police operation at his company’s premises.





He allegedly accused police in the province of being influenced by business rivals and claimed the SAPS was operating as a “get-rich-quick scheme”.





He also accused KZN Provincial Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, of instructing that he be shot.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says Mathibeli appears fixated on the provincial commissioner.





Netshiunda has described the businessman's allegations as malicious and unfounded.





He says the operation in question was conducted by a national head office team and not the KZN police.





However, KZN police are now looking closer at his business dealings.





"Now that Mr Mathibeli has introduced himself to the police in KwaZulu-Natal, his utterances were simply an invitation to police in KwaZulu-Natal to start looking into his business dealings, and police have learnt that he is a beneficiary of a tender with the Department of Health in Gauteng.





"Police in KwaZulu-Natal will give him the attention he is seeking and get the ball of investigations rolling. Police in KwaZulu-Natal did not know about Mr Mathibeli and his business dealings, and police would like to thank him for the voluntary invitation to his business operations."





