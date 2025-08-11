KZN businessman to appear in court for tax evasion
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
A south coast business owner accused of evading tax has been summonsed, along with his company.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Sibu Ncane says SARS flagged the matter after launching an internal investigation.
The case was referred to the Port Shepstone Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit.
"It is alleged that the suspect, who is a sole director of the company, neglected to submit Value Added Tax returns, Employee’s Tax returns, and company income Tax returns for a period spanning July 2018 and July 2024.
"The matter initially came to light following an internal investigation conducted by the South African Revenue Service."
The 45-year-old is due to appear in the Kokstad Magistrate’s Court at the end of this month.
