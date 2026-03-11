KZN budget must fix school shortages says teacher union

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) in KZN says the funds need to be carefully managed to tackle challenges such as textbook shortages and safety concerns in schools across the province.

On Tuesday, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers outlined how KZN's R168 billion budget for 2026/27 will be allocated across government departments.

During his presentation in the KZN Legislature, the MEC announced that education will receive the biggest share of R71 billion, up from last year's R66.7 billion.

Teachers demand direct benefits for learners and schools

SADTU in KZN has welcomed the allocation but highlighted ongoing challenges in schools since the start of the academic year.

Spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza said that learners and teachers need to benefit directly from the budget.

“As we speak, schools do not have textbooks because they were not given permission to order those textbooks. So, it tells you that already, as we are now in the third month of the academic year, there are learners who have to share a textbook.

“Schools have not received their basic financial allocation. Our schools must be safe havens for teaching and learning to happen. We know that the majority of our schools do not have security personnel, and even the limited resources they are often stolen during burglaries.”

