KZN braces for severe thunderstorms as disaster teams deployed

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 alert for the province.

Most areas, except the northeast region, will be affected.

Forecasters have warned of heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail.

These conditions may cause flooding, and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

KZN's Cooperative Governance Department has deployed disaster officials to several areas including eThekwini, Pietermaritzburg and Newcastle.

Spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila says the teams dispatched by MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi will ensure that communities continue to be safeguarded.

"These teams will monitor areas that are low-lying and areas that are prone to weather-related incidents. The MEC has urged communities to be vigilant and to ensure that they don't cross low-lying bridges as this [could] cause a serious risk."





SAWS has issued warnings ranging from Level 2 to 5 for six provinces in the country.

eThekwini Municipality says it is fast-tracking housing for flood victims.

Mayor Cyril Xaba visited the Montclair Lodge in the south of Durban.

He says the city is working with both the provincial and national government on the project.

Xaba says he is satisfied with the progress made in refurbishing the first 272 units.

He says disaster victims will be temporarily housed at the lodge while awaiting the completion of permanent homes at the Cornubia Housing Project.

"When we're done with phase one, which is block A and block B of the complex, they'll then move to phase two.

"But I'm excited with what I've seen. Want people to start moving into these facilities as quickly as possible so that we can save money that we spend on hiring accommodation.”





