KZN braces for more inclement weather
Updated | By Newswatch
KZN is under two impact-based weather warnings.
The north-western parts of the province remain under a yellow level 2 alert for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, which changes to a yellow level 4 warning on Monday.
It's accompanied by strong winds, excessive lightning and hail.
Western KZN can expect a Yellow Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning on Monday.
These may lead to localised damage to infrastructure, vehicles and informal settlements.
KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, says disaster management are on high alert.
"Municipalities expected to be affected include:Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMandlangeni, eNdumeni, uMsinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi, and Phongolo.
"MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has appealed to the public to prioritise safety. Community members are encouraged to report emergencies to local disaster centre or authorities."
