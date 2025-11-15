KZN braces for inclement weather

There's a Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for the coast and adjacent interior on Saturday.

It is accompanied by heavy downpours, excessive lightning, damaging winds and hail.

That changes to a Yellow Level 4 alert in central and western KZN.

The storms may lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges as well as damage to infrastructure.

Forecaster Masego Nhlapho has explained the difference between the two warnings.

“For a level two warning, we have a high likelihood with minor impacts, whereas for a level four warning, we have a low likelihood with significant impacts.”

She says there is another disruptive rainfall warning in place for KZN on Sunday.

“We have a yellow level four warning for disruptive rainfall for Sunday over the northern parts of KZN. It’s excluding Umgungundlovu, eThekwini, Harry Gwala and Ugu districts. For Monday, we will review the impacts that we are anticipating, but for now, there is nothing.”

